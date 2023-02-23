Legacy CG LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legacy CG LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.0% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc increased its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $148.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.44.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

