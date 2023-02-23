Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,865 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LQDT opened at $12.83 on Thursday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $405.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In related news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $146,306.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,313.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Liquidity Services news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $146,306.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,313.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.