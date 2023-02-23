Loop Capital Raises Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $19.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CWAN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Clearwater Analytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -885.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 174,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $3,439,966.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,501,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,273,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 174,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $3,439,966.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,501,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,273,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 911,462 shares of company stock worth $17,394,588 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.