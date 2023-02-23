Loop Capital Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $225.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.51.
Palo Alto Networks Price Performance
PANW opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.24. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after buying an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $204,728,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
