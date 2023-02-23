Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) PT Raised to $13.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE MTW opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $574.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 0.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,102,000 after purchasing an additional 57,375 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 120,169 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 126,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 902,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

