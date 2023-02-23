Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stake Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $22.04 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $322.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Marten Transport Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.