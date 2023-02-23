Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Cut to $94.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of MED opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. Medifast has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $197.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Medifast

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Medifast by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

