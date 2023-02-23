Medifast (NYSE:MED) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Medifast Price Performance

MED stock opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.57. Medifast has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $197.19.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,695.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6,509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

