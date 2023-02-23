Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,173,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,978 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Methode Electronics worth $80,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,332,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,092,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,507,000 after purchasing an additional 131,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1,847.4% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 669,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,987,000 after purchasing an additional 635,503 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $438,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $876,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $318,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $438,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,196 shares of company stock worth $2,286,091 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE MEI opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.05%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

