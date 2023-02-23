Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 77,784 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Microsoft by 64.1% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.5 %

Microsoft stock opened at $251.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.26.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

