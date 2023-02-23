Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,468 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 25.3% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.26.

Microsoft stock opened at $251.51 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

