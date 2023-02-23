Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,166 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $251.51 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

