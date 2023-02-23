Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,065 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.3% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 837,498 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $195,053,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 7,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $251.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.04 and a 200-day moving average of $248.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

