Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,065 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Microsoft by 64.1% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.5 %

MSFT stock opened at $251.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.04 and its 200-day moving average is $248.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

