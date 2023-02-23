Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.8% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 64.1% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.5 %

MSFT opened at $251.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.04 and a 200-day moving average of $248.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.26.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

