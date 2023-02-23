Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 837,498 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.1% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $195,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Microsoft by 64.1% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $251.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.45. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

