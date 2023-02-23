Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,417 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,276 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 110.5% in the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 37,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $251.51 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.04 and a 200-day moving average of $248.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.26.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

