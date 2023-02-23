Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,532 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after buying an additional 5,413,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Trading Down 0.5 %

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $251.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.