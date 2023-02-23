Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,276 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Microsoft by 64.1% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $251.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

