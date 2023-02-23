Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $220,000 Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

PBI stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.72.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The business had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

