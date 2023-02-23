Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $432,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 16.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $1,280,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth about $4,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $114.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.90. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

