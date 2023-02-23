Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 584 Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Valaris by 18.2% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,722,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,226,000 after acquiring an additional 419,496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Valaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,108,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Valaris by 137.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,126,000 after acquiring an additional 783,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 1,379.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,028,000 after purchasing an additional 640,746 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valaris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VAL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Valaris Stock Performance

Valaris Profile

Shares of VAL stock opened at $64.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.