Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 896 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 325,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 69.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 166,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,766,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,960,000 after purchasing an additional 453,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

NYSE:WPM opened at $41.02 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

