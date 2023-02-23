Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $359.73.

Shares of MOH opened at $294.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

