Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 464,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 207,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 201,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 576.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 199,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,840.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 125,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 119,074 shares in the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYOV stock opened at $26.95 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $59,946.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $53,995.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Uneek Mehra sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $59,946.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,551 shares of company stock worth $283,453. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

