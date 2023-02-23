NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,958,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $74,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBTB. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller acquired 750 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,173.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $40.28 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Articles

