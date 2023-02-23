Needham & Company LLC Raises Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $38.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QTWO. Stephens lowered their price target on Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Q2 from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.38.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Trading Up 2.5 %

Q2 stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.45. Q2 has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $66.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 18.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,963.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.