Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,328. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,374,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

