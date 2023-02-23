New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 7,729 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $636.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

