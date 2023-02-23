New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 14,735 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 9.5% in the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 15.0% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $63,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 629,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,582.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $457.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

