New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 19,192 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yext were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Yext news, Director Julie Richardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,037.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $139,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,116,430 shares in the company, valued at $19,103,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie Richardson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,037.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,425 shares of company stock worth $547,645. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.12. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 49.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

