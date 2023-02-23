New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $508,000 Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,684 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zynex were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynex by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 384,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after buying an additional 104,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80,084 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zynex by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZYXI. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

ZYXI stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $469.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

