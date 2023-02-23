New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $570,000 Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $184,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $184,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total transaction of $300,548.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,798.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $966,460. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $171.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $268.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -220.68%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

