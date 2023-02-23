New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 14,735 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 523,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 92,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Butterfly Network by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Butterfly Network Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $63,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,582.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BFLY opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $457.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Butterfly Network Profile

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.