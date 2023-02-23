New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 6,057 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in eXp World were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 305.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 1,286.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in eXp World by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $28.39.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $889,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,224,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,732,557.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 130,594 shares of company stock worth $1,799,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

