New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iStar were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in iStar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iStar by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 101,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iStar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 68,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in iStar by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

iStar Stock Up 2.1 %

STAR stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $677.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a current ratio of 10.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STAR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

