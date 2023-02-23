NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,723,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NMI were worth $75,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NMI by 15.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NMI by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NMI by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.28. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.64 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NMI Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

