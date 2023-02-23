Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 890.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $93.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

