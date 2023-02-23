Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Novanta were worth $76,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOVT. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 134.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 181,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 32.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 281,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 19.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 340,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,041,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $5,397,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOVT opened at $158.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $173.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,757,906.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $1,007,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,525,242.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,648. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

