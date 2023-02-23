NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.40.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 54,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

