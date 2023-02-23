Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Olin Trading Down 0.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Olin by 10.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Olin by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OLN opened at $60.17 on Thursday. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also

