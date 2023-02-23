Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,318,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $72,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Option Care Health by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

