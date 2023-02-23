Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $195.00 to $212.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.51.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PANW opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.44 and its 200-day moving average is $160.24. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.57, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17.
Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.