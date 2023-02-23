Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $195.00 to $212.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.51.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.44 and its 200-day moving average is $160.24. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.57, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,264 shares of company stock valued at $39,471,885 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

