Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.51.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 245,264 shares of company stock valued at $39,471,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

