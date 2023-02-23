Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.51.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of -380.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.24.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,264 shares of company stock worth $39,471,885 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

