Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.51.
Palo Alto Networks Price Performance
PANW stock opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
