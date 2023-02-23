Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $225.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,264 shares of company stock valued at $39,471,885. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

