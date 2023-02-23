Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $230.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.51.

Shares of PANW opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of -380.57, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,264 shares of company stock valued at $39,471,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

