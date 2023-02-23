Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $387.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC stock opened at $298.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

