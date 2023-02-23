Piper Sandler Lowers Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $89.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.77. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

